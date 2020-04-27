Hot Education Handshake Jobs & Internships

- Join a team of teachers at The Equity Project (TEP) Charter School, as a Teaching Fellow as the primary support teacher in one Pre-K, Kindergarten, 1st grade, 2nd grade, 3rd grade, or 4th grade classroom, while refining your own skills under the guidance of an experienced teacher. They’ve been featured in the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and on 60 minutes for their revolutionary teacher salaries and its outstanding results. (JOB)
- BASIS San Antonio Medical Center is hiring a Teaching Fellow to start for the 2020/2021 school year. BASIS Charter Schools embrace subject expertise and passion in the classroom and our teachers are part of one of the nation’s most collaborative and professional learning communities. The Assistant Teacher role is to teach a select number of kindergarten courses and/or sub for an existing kindergarten teacher. (JOB)
- BASIS DC is seeking a Physics Teacher for the 2020/21 school year! The role of the Physics Teacher (SET) is to ensure the day-to-day exceptional education of students by preparing and facilitating subject specific lesson plans. Subject Expert Teachers implement the established BASIS Curriculum while tailoring specific topics to integrate their knowledge and passion for the subject. (JOB)
- ELA Internship Abroad participants will practice as English language assistants in primary and secondary schools in Spain, with children aged 3 to 16. It is a good opportunity for all participants to enhance personal growth and live a vibrant experience learning our languages and culture. This internship is open to undergraduates and recent graduates. (INTERNSHIP, 9-MONTHS)
- The CEHJ is seeking a Science Communication Intern for the Fall of 2020 to advance its education and outreach initiatives throughout the museum and local community. The Center for the Exploration of the Human Journey (CEHJ) at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science is a dynamic team of archaeologists and science communicators dedicated to uncovering and communicating the science and stories around our shared humanity. (INTERNSHIP)
- Elite Scholars of China (ESC) is hiring Summer Fellows to lead an online class in a topic of their choosing for ESC students. We are seeking fellows that are able to leverage their specialized knowledge and understanding of their field of study to create a 4-week long, interactive, collaborative, and discussion-based seminar. (INTERNSHIP)
- Arkansas Teacher Corps (ATC) offers a paid 3 year fellowship to individuals holding (or completing by May 2021) an accredited bachelor’s degree. ATC teaching Fellows receive job placement, teacher pay, additional pay, licensure, and further training and support. Placements fall under almost all K-12 subject areas and the program generally caters to the geographic placement needs of the Fellow. (JOB)
- Summer Teaching Internship 2020 at Classical Charter Schools. As one of the highest performing charter networks in New York City, Classical Charter Schools is having a meaningful impact on education in the South Bronx. (INTERNSHIP)
- Restorative Practices Fellows are part of Dudley Promise Corps (DPC), a full-time, one-year neighborhood-based AmeriCorps service program serving BPE’s Dearborn STEM Academy. DPC leverages the power of national service to support all students in Dudley to stay on track to attend college and serve as responsible citizens in their community, while simultaneously developing corps members as engaged civic leaders committed to social justice. (FELLOWSHIP)
