Hot Education Handshake Jobs & Internships

Join a team of teachers at The Equity Project (TEP) Charter School, as a Teaching Fellow as the primary support teacher in one Pre-K, Kindergarten, 1st grade, 2nd grade, 3rd grade, or 4th grade classroom, while refining your own skills under the guidance of an experienced teacher. They’ve been featured in the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and on 60 minutes for their revolutionary teacher salaries and its outstanding results. (JOB)

These are just a few of the opportunities in Handshake. For more, visit the curated listing of Fellows positions I’ve put together HERE.