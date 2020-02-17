Have an Interest in Youth Education, School Gardens?

Washington Youth Garden seeks a creative and proactive individual with a passion for youth education and an interest in school gardens and social media for a paid internship. This is a paid 40 hour per week, seasonal internship in . The Summer Program Intern will facilitate our field trip program – SPROUT, and also support the coordination of our summer teacher trainings.

The intern will spend the season building garden knowledge, learning new teaching and group management techniques, and working directly with youth of all ages in our once-acre vegetable garden within the U.S. National Arboretum. They will also spend significant time communicating with other garden-based organizations, ordering and organizing materials, and supporting the logistics of our one week Summer Institute for Garden-based Teaching. Lastly, they will also support communications, social media, and special events. There is some possibility to combine this position with the Spring Program Intern. This is a good position for someone looking to expand their understanding of garden-based education and specifically within the District of Columbia.

Established in 1982, FONA is headquartered on the grounds of the Arboretum in Northeast Washington, DC. We are growing rapidly and looking to add a dynamic member to our team. The primary program of FONA is Washington Youth Garden. Founded in 1971, Washington Youth Garden provides unique environmental science and nutrition education programming for youth and families. WYG nurtures curious minds and healthy bodies by connecting youth to food, the land, and each other. Washington Youth Garden manages a one-acre organic demonstration garden on the grounds of the U.S. National Arboretum (USNA), in addition to five active school gardens. Through these outdoor classrooms, WYG offers year-round gardening and nutrition education through four programs: SPROUT, Green Ambassadors Program, Garden Science, and Family Programs. For more information about our programs, see www.washingtonyouthgarden.org/wygprograms.

To Apply, check out the full job description HERE.