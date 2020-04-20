GoinGlobal Adds New Training Dates to Help You Navigate Finding Your Dream Opportunities

Interested in finding a job or internship across town or around the world?

Learn how to connect your career objectives with hiring opportunities by identifying key employers and industry contacts for informational interviews and professional networking. Get a realistic understanding of work permit and visa requirements

financial considerations and other prime factors critical to career success in a new location. Identify American employers seeking to hire international professionals for their U.S. operations through H-1B visa petitions – and learn how to connect this information to current job opportunities.

, financial considerations and other prime factors critical to career success in a new location. Identify American employers seeking to hire international professionals for their U.S. operations through H-1B visa petitions – and learn how to connect this information to current job opportunities.

Below, you can register for a 1-hour, web-based training session exclusively for students whose academic institutions, like Middlebury, are current subscribers to Going Global’s career resources database services. You can access GoinGlobal through Handshake’s Resources pages.