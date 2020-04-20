GoinGlobal Adds New Training Dates to Help You Navigate Finding Your Dream Opportunities

Interested in finding a job or internship across town or around the world?
- Learn how to connect your career objectives with hiring opportunities by identifying key employers and industry contacts for informational interviews and professional networking.
- Get a realistic understanding of work permit and visa requirements, financial considerations and other prime factors critical to career success in a new location.
- Identify American employers seeking to hire international professionals for their U.S. operations through H-1B visa petitions – and learn how to connect this information to current job opportunities.
Below, you can register for a 1-hour, web-based training session exclusively for students whose academic institutions, like Middlebury, are current subscribers to Going Global’s career resources database services. You can access GoinGlobal through Handshake’s Resources pages.