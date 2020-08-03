Fall Internship Opportunity: Covid Act Now

Covid Act Now is a non-profit 501(c)(3) startup working on COVID disease intelligence

Covid Act Now is backed by Stanford and Georgetown University, and was built by a multidisciplinary team including former Googlers and other technologists. Our mission is to create a national shared understanding of COVID so that governments, health officials, local decision makers, and the public can make informed decisions in response to the pandemic.

Because two Middlebury students are going back to school, the Partnerships team is looking for full-time interns to help out this fall. This position is ideal for recent grads and students who aren’t returning in the fall.

As a Strategy & Operations interns, you will manage relationships and join calls with many state and local governments and epidemiologists, small businesses, and large corporations such as IBM, who ingests our data to advise the Department of Defense, Netflix, and General Mills. Because Covid Act Now is constantly growing and changing, you will be at the forefront of writing our corporate usage license, as well as several large grants, backed by Massachusetts General Hospital.

Here is the link to a Google doc explaining more about the position. Although it is unpaid, work with Covid Act Now is extremely rewarding.