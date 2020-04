WHEN: Tuesday, April 28th 2020

TIME: 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm PDT

Conducting a job search? Join Ed Tech professionals Darcy Griffin (IEM ’19), Leslie Laguna (IEM ’18), and Dr. Jeni Henrickson as they discuss how to approach a job search in the current environment, potential hot spots for hiring, and how to consider, evaluate, and package your skillsets. Includes Q&A!

.