Curious About AmeriCorps & How They Work in Communities? Join a Panel This Week: 3/11 @ 6:30PM

Interested in being a catalyst for change? AmeriCorps volunteers work alongside community leaders to fight poverty, develop job opportunities, increase access to education and housing, promote healthy living, and much more. During this panel discussion, you will learn about different AmeriCorps programs, hear from current volunteers, and have the opportunity to ask questions.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

WHERE: Middlebury College Center for Community Engagement

Here is some initial info on AmeriCorps, come to our event to hear from current members! https://youtu.be/QgdRkzLKlPM

Can’t make the evening event? Contact Ellie Dickerson, AmeriCoprs VISTA Member, Center for Community Engagement, edickerson@middlebury.edu