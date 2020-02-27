Connect with Midd Alums at the Education Studies Field Guide March 12-13

On Thursday, March 12th, alumni working in the field of education return to campus for the EDUCATION STUDIES FIELD GUIDE.

Join us for the dinner panel Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in Atwater dining hall to hear how these alumni went from campus to career!

They can help you answer the question, “What can I do with my liberal arts major?” At these events, you will have the chance to connect with alumni, faculty, and other students.

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Career Panel, 5:30 p.m.

Dinner with alumni, 6:15 p.m.

Atwater Dining Hall

Reserve your spot, RSVP in Handshake!

Friday, November 13, 2020

Alumni will meet with students 1:1 – Click the links below to schedule your chat. Click here to learn more about the alumni participants.

ZOE KASLOW ’15

Psychology/Education Studies

Philanthropy Officer

Planned Parenthood of New England

Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Zoe

COLIN MELTZER ’05

Computer Science/Teacher Studies

Director of Academic Technology and Fab Lab

The Carroll School

Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Colin

ALICE PFEIFER ’13

English & American Literatures

Assistant Editor

St. Martin’s Press

Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Alice

TAYLOR PIERCE ’15

American Studies

Graduate Student/Lead Recruiter

Tufts University/Ab Initio Software

Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Taylor