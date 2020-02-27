Connect with Midd Alums at the Education Studies Field Guide March 12-13

On Thursday, March 12th, alumni working in the field of education return to campus for the EDUCATION STUDIES FIELD GUIDE.
Join us for the dinner panel Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in Atwater dining hall to hear how these alumni went from campus to career!
They can help you answer the question, “What can I do with my liberal arts major?” At these events, you will have the chance to connect with alumni, faculty, and other students.
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Career Panel, 5:30 p.m.
Dinner with alumni, 6:15 p.m.
Atwater Dining Hall
Reserve your spot, RSVP in Handshake!
Friday, November 13, 2020
Alumni will meet with students 1:1 – Click the links below to schedule your chat. Click here to learn more about the alumni participants.
ZOE KASLOW ’15
Psychology/Education Studies
Philanthropy Officer
Planned Parenthood of New England
Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Zoe
COLIN MELTZER ’05
Computer Science/Teacher Studies
Director of Academic Technology and Fab Lab
The Carroll School
Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Colin
ALICE PFEIFER ’13
English & American Literatures
Assistant Editor
St. Martin’s Press
Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Alice
TAYLOR PIERCE ’15
American Studies
Graduate Student/Lead Recruiter
Tufts University/Ab Initio Software
Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Taylor