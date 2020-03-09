CCI Career Paths

Connect with Midd Alums at the Education Studies Field Guide March 12-13 – Check Out Where They are Working Today.


On Thursday, March 12th, alumni return to campus for the EDUCATION STUDIES FIELD GUIDE.  What do ed studies minors have to do with STEM, you ask? Well, three of the 5 returning alumni had STEM majors!

Join us for the dinner panel Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in Atwater dining hall to hear how these alumni went from campus to career!

They can help you answer the question, “What can I do with my liberal arts major?” At these events, you will have the chance to connect with alumni, faculty, and other students.

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Career Panel, 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner with alumni
Atwater Dining Hall
Reserve your spot, RSVP in Handshake!

Friday, November 13, 2020

Alumni will meet with students 1:1 – Click the links below to schedule your chat. Click here to learn more about the alumni participants.

ZOE KASLOW ’15
Psychology/Education Studies
Philanthropy Officer
Planned Parenthood of New England
Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Zoe

COLIN MELTZER ’05
Computer Science/Teacher Studies
Director of Academic Technology and Fab Lab
The Carroll School
Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Colin

ALICE PFEIFER ’13
English & American Literatures
Assistant Editor
St. Martin’s Press
Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Alice

TAYLOR PIERCE ’15
American Studies
Graduate Student/Lead Recruiter
Tufts University/Ab Initio Software
Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Taylor

