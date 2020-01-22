Boston Summer Teaching Fellowship – Cash Scholarship & AmeriCorps Award Provided

Generation Teach partners with districts and charter schools to offer dynamic summer programs to create a new generation of diverse teachers, develop professional teachers as coaches and leaders, and engage middle-school students in academically rigorous and culturally relevant summer experiences. We launched in Colorado in 2014, expanded into Massachusetts in 2015, and opened in Rhode Island in 2017.

POSITION

We are seeking college juniors and seniors who reflect the diversity and excellence of the communities we serve who are committed to careers in education or interested in trying teaching.

How to Apply

info@genteach.org and http://www.generationteach.org