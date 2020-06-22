Be a Part of a Team Helping Students in Virtual Classrooms Succeed During Covid-19 & Beyond

Information Session:

June 23, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm EST

City Year helps students and schools succeed. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members provide support to students, classrooms and the whole school, helping to ensure that students in systemically under-resourced schools are prepared with the skills and mindsets to thrive and contribute to their community.

City Year partners with public schools in 29 communities across the U.S. and through international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa. A 2015 study shows that schools that partner with City Year were up to two-to-three times more likely to improve math and English assessments.

A proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network, City Year is supported by the Corporation for National and Community Service, local school districts, and private philanthropy.

Learn more about their approach.