Are you looking for seed funding to work on a personal project this summer?

The Innovation Hub invites you to apply to MiddChallenge, a pitch competition that gives students (including graduating seniors) the opportunity to win up to $3,000 to work on their innovation ideas this summer.

A little briefing on how the competition works — students will choose to apply to one of four different competition categories: Business, Technology, Social Impact and Sustainability, and Arts. Students should submit their applications before March 19th. The top proposals in each category will be selected to pitch their idea for 10 minutes to a panel of judges, and two projects in each category will receive funding. Past winners have worked on their project either full time or alongside another summer internship. More info about the event, including the application form, can be found at go/middchallenge. Please reach out to mbenti@middlebury.edu with any questions.