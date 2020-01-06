Work with local artist Doug Lazarus on his upcoming Portrait Project

Local artist Doug Lazarus will be working on a portrait project to celebrate the history of Middlebury. He plans to paint six to seven 10 foot portraitures of past Middlebury community members such as Emma Willard, Robert Frost, and Jim Douglas, permanently displayed along Exchange Street in Middlebury. Doug is interested in 1 or 2 interns to assist him. He would like to start creating portraits in January. If you are interested to learn more about his project, please feel free to contact Doug directly at Douglazarus@gmail.com or (802) 388- 0239.