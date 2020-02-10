Want to learn about Public Relations and the Communications Industry?

Prosek Partners will share industry knowledge and insight regarding corporate communications, integrated marketing, media relations, crisis & issues communications, and their work with the financial services industry.

In addition, they currently have several internship and job opportunities posted in Handshake!

Prosek Partners is among the largest independent public relations firms in the U.S., and one of the few domestic, mid-size firms that offers global capabilities through its London office and international network. Specializing in providing a full range of communications solutions to financial and professional services companies, the firm delivers an unexpected level of passion, creativity and marketing savvy. Prosek Partners’ “Unboxed Communications” approach brings breakthrough ideas to every client engagement.

Services include digital and traditional media relations, financial communications, investor relations, crisis communications and issues management, digital marketing, creative services, media training, editorial services and publishing, branded entertainment, and graphic design. Prosek Partners has been named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company; was ranked No. 5 (by revenue) among U.S. financial PR firms by O’Dwyer’s; and placed No. 11 in the U.S. and No. 20 globally in the merger market League Tables of PR Advisors. The agency was also named a “Top Place to Work in PR” by PR News, and a Holmes Report Agency of the Year. Prosek Partners is a certified Minority- and Women-Owned Business.

Date: Monday, February 24

Time: 1:45pm – 2:45pm

Location: ADK Coltrane

