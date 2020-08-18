VR, AR and other Digital Tools for Remote Performance Webinar – Thursday, August 20

Remote performances can easily look like hastily put together film, and theatre suffers in the comparison. But in a post-COVID-19 world, what other options are there? In this session, Alex Coulombe (Agile Lens), Jasper Tarr (Adventure Lab), Brendan Bradley (The Jigsaw Ensemble), and Heather Harvey (Black Revolutionary Theater Workshop ) walk you through the latest case studies and tech tools being successfully employed by theatre-makers to broadcast remote performances, many of which require little to no investment. You’ll learn to think of these tools as not something that threatens the future of theatre, but instead will allow it to spread its core values into many new and exciting forms. Like light through a prism, sometimes the same narrative material can yield myriad iterations tailored for different audiences. Click here to register for the event.

