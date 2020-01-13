Video Content Intern, Disney Theatrical Group – Summer 2020

Job Summary:

Disney Theatrical Group operates under the direction of Thomas Schumacher and is among the world’s most successful commercial theatre enterprises, bringing live entertainment events to a global annual audience of more than 19 million people in more than 50 countries. Under the Disney Theatrical banner, the group produces and licenses Broadway musicals around the world, delivers live shows globally through its license to Feld Entertainment, and licenses musical titles for local, school and community theatre productions through Music Theatre International.

DTG is committed to providing the highest quality career training and development for the widest, most diverse group throughout their career trajectory. DTG’s summer internship program provides undergraduate students with an immersive view of theatre administration through on-the-job experience, educational seminars, and individual and collective projects. We encourage applications from individuals whose backgrounds are currently underrepresented in the field of theater administration, inclusive of race, ethnicity, class, gender identity or expression, ability, and sexual orientation.

Disney Theatrical Group is currently seeking a passionate self-starter for a summer internship in the marketing department. This role is part of DTG’s Creative Services within the marketing department and focuses on video production, post-production, and motion graphics. The Video Content Intern will work to produce high quality digital content to support marketing, press, licensing, and other departments at DTG.



The video content intern will learn how Disney Theatrical Group creates and utilizes digital media to support THE LION KING, ALADDIN, and FROZEN.

The video content intern will develop and deliver video content for DTG’s social channels, assist in the various roles of video production, create animated digital assets, and learn to manage and distribute video content to fulfill the daily needs of the company.

Genuine interest in the theatre industry

Interest in video production and post-production

Experience working with Adobe Premiere and After Effects

Solid understanding of social media and relevant platforms

Experience in video production and with DSLR cameras

Basic understanding of video compression settings a plus

Creative and collaborative spirit, positive attitude, eager to learn

Love for Disney properties is also a plus!

Must be at least 18 years of age

Must possess unrestricted work authorization

Must provide full work availability from Tuesday, May 26, 2020 through Friday, August 7, 2020

Must provide own housing and transportation to/from work. Positions are in New York, NY.

At the time of application, must be currently enrolled in an undergraduate program at an accredited college/university taking at least one class in the semester/quarter (spring) prior to participation in the internship program.

Disney Theatrical Group has an open office environment. The noise level in the office varies from minimal to high depending on level of activity. Employees are welcome to utilize headphones.

Interns will frequently collaborate in small groups, sometimes with executive leadership, in hands-on workshops, or on their final group presentation. These meetings are informal and facilitated by a member of the Education team, and you will be encouraged to ask questions and participate alongside your peers.

Application Deadline: February 7, 2020

Interview: March, 2020

Decisions Made: April 10, 2020

The Disney Theatrical Group, a division of The Walt Disney Studios, is among the world’s most successful commercial theatre enterprises, producing and licensing live entertainment productions and events around the globe. Its nine Broadway titles, including the current Broadway productions of The Lion King, Aladdin and this year’s Frozen, have been seen by over 160 million theatergoers worldwide. The division also delivers live shows through its license to Feld Entertainment, producer of Disney on Ice and Marvel Universe Live. Additionally, the division licenses full-length and junior and kids adapted titles for regional, school and community theatre productions.

If you are interested to learn more about this opportunity and Disney, please contact alum August Laska ’17 at august.laska@gmail.com before you apply.

Click here to apply!