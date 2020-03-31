Use Language to Fight COVID-19 Misinformation

Translators without Borders (TWB) is working to translate reliable information from agencies, including WHO, into 12+ languages, while it monitors misinformation online, relaying the content to organizations like the World Health Organization. It then translates the accurate information for the agencies to disseminate. TWB needs volunteer support in a few different areas:

Translation: support needed in 20+ languages (including Chinese, simplified and traditional, Korean, Japanese, Thai, and Hindi)

Language Data & Mapping: developing maps that visualize languages and literacy levels in affected countries, as a better basis for planning COVID-19 communications.

Social Media Monitoring: monitoring COVID-19-related social media conversations in multiple languages to help public health experts better combat misinformation.

Terminology: identifying key terminology that people use to talk about COVID-19 as well as commonly used technical terms in order to develop a multilingual plain-language glossary that can support public information efforts.

Find more information here. To get involved with TWB’s COVID-19 work or to request language services, please email Manmeet Kaur, TWB’s COVID-19 Response Lead, at corona@translatorswithoutborders.org