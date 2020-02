UTA is one of the entertainment industry‚Äôs premier talent and literary agencies, representing many of the world’s most widely known artists, storytellers, entertainers, and brands. Join us for an open discussion featuring Michael Sheresky, Motion Picture Partner & Agent, about life working at a leading talent agency and how you can join the team.

Date: Monday, February 10

Time: 7pm-8pm

Click here to participate in the virtual session!