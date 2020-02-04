In addition to signing up for 1:1 advising appointments, I’m offering group advising appointments this semester focused on a specific topic in the job search process.

Next week we will discuss Tips on Understanding Job and Internship Descriptions. You will learn how to research the company culture, identify keywords to include in your application, match your skills to job requirements etc.

Date: Friday, February 14

Time: 10am-11am

Location: CCI/ADK Room 218

I am limiting this session to 6 students. Therefore, YOU MUST REGISTER WITH ME. Please send an e-mail to agomez@middlebury.edu to let me know you will attend, and I will add your advising appointment to handshake.