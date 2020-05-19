Time4Coffee Podcast

Time4Coffee is a social enterprise — the centerpiece of which is a podcast — dedicated to helping college students, grad students and young professionals still looking for the right job in the right career, navigate a rapidly changing global job marketplace.

As the Time4Coffee name implies, these in-depth ‘caffeinated career conversations’ and related blog posts, explore many of the same topics covered when people meet, in person, over a cup of coffee to ask for career advice. However, without personal connections and geographic proximity, most young people wouldn’t have entrée to meet these professionals in person. Therefore, Time4Coffee’s mission is to level the playing field so that no matter who you know (or don’t know) and no matter where you live, you can still have access to the same amazing career advice 24/7 just by pressing play.

Time4Coffee also aims to leverage social media platforms like Facebook Live, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram to generate meaningful engagement between young people and professionals, from the entry-level up to the C-suite, around the country and the world.

