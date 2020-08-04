The Pandemic Is Redefining the Customer Experience

Even before the coronavirus pandemic upended business as usual, the use of automation for data analysis had been on the upswing, jumping to 64 percent among large B2B brands and organizations, according to Adobe’s 2020 Digital Trends report. That’s compared to 55 percent in 2018.

The report, which took the pulse of 12,740 marketers, agencies, and marketing technology vendors, also found that companies that enhanced their customer experience processes via artificial intelligence and data analysis were three times more likely than their peers to have significantly exceeded their top business goals. Click here to read the complete article.