The Craven Conversations with Sarah Beers, Emmy Award Winning Costume Designer: June 10 @ 7PM EDT

MNFF welcomes Sarah Beers, Emmy Award winning costume designer and longtime Middlebury resident, to the Craven Conversations tomorrow, Wednesday, June 10 at 7p on Zoom. Ms. Beers will take viewers through her process of imagination and creation of film, theater and television costumes, illuminating how the work informs and enlarges the consideration of characters. She will show research photos and sketches along with pictures of actors in costume for the film and television work she does. She will also discuss her work on both seasons of the WGN America/SONY series Outsiders and Jay Craven’s film, Peter and John, where she mentored college students involved in the film’s ambitious costume design work. Ms. Beers grew up in Middlebury and attended Middlebury Union High School. Her uncle taught Spanish at Middlebury College and her grandfather was born and raised in Charlotte. She graduated from Connecticut College, where she designed an interdisciplinary major in Theater and Studio Art, and through those courses and her work-study duties in the theater department, she became interested in costume design as a profession. During her senior year in college, Beers was awarded a Watson Fellowship to study costumes at the Royal Ballet and Opera in London. She also spent time working in marionette fabrication at Marionettes de Geneve in Switzerland.



Her film credits include Maria Full of Grace, nominated for a 2005 Academy Award. Beers won an Emmy for her work on the television mini-series The Men Who Built America. Other television costume design credits include extensive work on the recent NBC hit drama Blindspot and the long running FX series Rescue Me.



This will be a fascinating conversation with Jay and Sarah and we invite you to register for the event and enjoy the experience.

