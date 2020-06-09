Searching for Job Opportunities

If you have an interest in Writing/Editing, Fundraising, or Marketing regardless of the industry, you should search by Job Function in handshake.

Below you will find job opportunities currently posted in handshake.

Alumni periodically will post job opportunities on the Middlebury Careers Facebook group page and on the Middlebury College Community LinkedIn page. Please join these groups to continue to learn about new job opportunities.

If you need assistance searching for opportunities, please schedule an appointment with me in handshake here.