CCI Career Paths

Explore

Arts, Media, and Communications

Back to the news

Schedule your 1:1 chat with TransPerfect (Language and Business solutions) team – Job and Internship opportunities currently available!


by

The world’s best businesses know that potential customers can be anywhere. TransPerfect helps our clients to BE EVERYWHERE. With global headquarters in New York and offices in 90 cities across 6 continents, TransPerfect is the world’s largest privately held provider of language services and related technologies. 

The TransPerfect family of companies offers a full range of language and business solutions, including:

  • Translation and Language Services
  • Website and Software Localization
  • Globalization Management Technology
  • Multicultural Marketing
  • Legal Support and E-Discovery
  • E-Learning Platform Internationalization
  • Multimedia and Studio Solutions
  • Interpretation and Call Center Support

Click here to schedule your 1:1 chat on Friday, February 21!

Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.