Saint Louis Art Museum Summer Internships – Deadline date: March 1

The Saint Louis Art Museum is offering four full-time, paid summer internships in 2020.

All successful applicants will be exposed to the breadth of work taking place at the Museum. The internship is open to current graduate students and recent alumni (May 2020) of programs in art history or related fields and to undergraduate students who have completed at least two years of study in art history or related programs.

Interns will be placed within the division of Curatorial Affairs & Museum Programs and will work primarily for one of the seven curatorial departments or in Learning & Engagement. Some projects might support other active Museum groups such as collections, registration, or exhibitions. The departments in which interns may be placed include: • American Art • Arts of Africa, Oceania, and the Americas • Ancient Mediterranean Art

• European Art to 1800 • Modern and Contemporary Art • Multigenerational Learning • Prints, Drawings and Photographs

Internship parameters: • Mandatory start date is Monday, June 15, 2020 (UPDATED) • Schedule is Monday through Friday, approximately 37.5 hours per week • Biweekly pay, at $12.25 per hour worked, no benefits or holiday pay • Internship concludes when intern completes 300 hours, approximately eight weeks

A complete application will include:

Cover letter addressing professional goals and indicating how this internship would support progress toward these goals

Resume/work experience (volunteer and paid)

Transcripts (unofficial is acceptable)

Language skills (specify reading, writing, speaking levels of fluency)

Three references (include name, title, affiliation, email address, and phone number for each reference; at least two must be a professor or academic advisor; one may be a personal or professional reference)

Writing sample (academic text that must include footnotes/citations and bibliography)

PLEASE UPLOAD ALL REQUIRED MATERIALS AS A SINGLE PDF FILE

To apply, candidates will fill out a general internship application online. Candidates will be considered for specific projects based on qualifications and project needs.

Deadline to submit complete applications: Sunday, March 1st, 2020 by 11:59 pm CST Applicants will be notified in mid-April if they are finalists for an internship.

For any questions regarding the program, specific projects, or the application, please contact Kalina Irving Senior Administrative Assistant, Curatorial Affairs & Museum Programs, by email: kalina.irving@slam.org.

Click here to apply!