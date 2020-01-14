Review these great opportunities in Handshake!

- Trainee Equity Intern with Japanese Language Fluency
- Town Hall Theatre Summer Intern
- Art Advisory Internship – Vara Global Fine Arts
- Creative Recruiter – Robert Half
- WPTZ/WNNE Production Assistant
- FRONTLINE – Post-Production
- Digital Language Editor / QA Associate (Full-Time)
- Marketing and Promoting a Film Festival in Real Time: Press, Publicity and Social Media Internship
- How to Produce a Film Festival in Real Time: Business and Filmmaker Relations Internship
- Creating a Video Imprint of a Film Festival in Real Time: Videography Internship