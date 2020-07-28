Pandemic Success Highlights Rockridge Press’s Data-Driven Strategy

The outstanding performance of the children’s nonfiction category in the first half of 2020, with unit sales up 25.5% compared to the same period in 2019 according to NPD BookScan, was driven by pandemic-fueled interest in educational workbooks, coloring and activity books, and other titles that help families cope with the crisis. Leading the way was Rockridge Press’s $8.99 My First Learn-to-Write Workbook by Crystal Radke, which has sold about 431,000 copies so far this year. Click here to read the complete article.