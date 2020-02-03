Paid Digital Media Production Fellow Job on campus

Essential Functions:

The Communications and Marketing Fellowship Program is for students interested in media production and journalism that want to get hands-on experience creating content in a professional work environment. Fellows are assigned to teams and become experts in digital storytelling. They produce real work that is distributed to our large audience and leave with a strong portfolio.

General Responsibilities:

Digital Media Production Fellows spend their time creating videos and other forms of digital content including podcasting and VR for entities across the institution. This content can vary from short for social media segments for Instagram to long-form in-depth storytelling on a specific class or research project being promoted in the Middlebury Newsroom or MiddleburyMagazine.com.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

● A passion for storytelling through digital media

● Eager to contribute story ideas and new ways of thinking

● A strong understanding and active engagement on social media platforms

● Ability to work quickly and collaboratively with a fast-paced team

Experience:

● Experience with video editing software — preferably Adobe Premiere Pro

● Experience shooting video on smartphones, DSLR or Mirrorless cameras

Click here to learn more about this opportunity and to apply through the Student Employment Office!