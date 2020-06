Greg Revelle is CMO at Kohl’s, a major U.S. retailer with 1,100 stores in 49 states. He is a member of the ANA’s Global Leadership Coalition, in partnership with WARC and Cannes Lions. He spoke to the ANA and WARC about the company’s COVID-19 media mix, adapting creative production to map to quickening changes in consumer trends, and other issues during this unusual time. Click here to download the report.