Meet Alumni 1:1 working in Media, Advertising and Marketing on Friday, March 6!

If you are interested in a career utilizing data analytics, don’t miss this chance to get valuable feedback on your résumé from Middlebury alumni currently employed in various roles using data analytics. Résumé reviews are 20-minute private, one-on-one conversations.
Click on their name below to sign up for your résumé review.
- Christopher Whitely ’95 – (Literary Studies) Senior Director, Research and Data, Comcast/Freewheel
- Neil K. Bergquist ’01 – (French, Geography) Senior Qualitative Research Consultant, IPSOS UU
- Aaron Smith ’09 – (Film & Media Culture) Principal Industry Analyst, Google
- Kelsey E. Hoekstra ’17 – (Mathematics) Client Journey Analyst, Vanguard