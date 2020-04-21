CCI Career Paths

Explore

Arts, Media, and Communications

Back to the news

LinkedIn Student Profile Tips and LinkedIn Learning suggestions


by

As you may know, LinkedIn gives you the keys to controlling your professional online identity.  Click here to learn more on how to develop a great student profile!

In addition, I would like to hear from Midd students the LinkedIn Learning courses you have completed, and why you would recommend them to your peers. I will compile a list and share with all students via my blog in a few weeks. Therefore, please e-mail agomez@middlebury.edu your course suggestions. Thank you for sharing your knowledge!

Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.