Learn How to Design a Data-Driven Pitch in Sales and Advertising on Friday, March 6!

Aaron Smith ’09 (Film & Media Culture), Principal Industry Analyst @ Google will discuss how to communicate analytics in ways that balance simplicity with thoroughness. He will focus on the art of designing data-driven presentations for executive-level audiences. At Google, Aaron specializes in marketing strategy within Financial Services, gathering data, uncovering insights, and translating insights into business recommendations. Students will walk away with a toolkit for structuring thought whenever they need to pitch an idea using data. Prior to Google, Aaron was a researcher and case writer at Harvard Business School. He holds an M.S. in Business Analytics from NYU Stern.

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 4:45pm – 5:30pm

Location: Hillcrest 103

Click here to RSVP!