Learn about Market Research on Friday, March 6!

Can I pay with a Gift Card in Cairo? Leveraging Qualitative Market Research to Help Amazon Grow in New Markets – Neil K. Bergquist ’01

Neil K. Bergquist ’01 (French, Geography), Senior Qualitative Research Consultant with IPSOS UU will provide an overview of what qualitative market research is, how it fits into the market research industry, how a liberal arts degree lends itself to the work, and will provide a case study of work for Amazon to illustrate how qualitative market research can support companies that often rely on Big Data.

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 1:45pm – 2:30pm

Location: Hillcrest 103

Click here to RSVP!