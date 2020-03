Kelsey E. Hoekstra ’17 (Mathematics), a Client Journey Analyst with Vanguard speaks about how to communicate data to non-analytic practitioners. Building cool analytics is only part of the work. If no one understands the data or why it matters, it will not be used. Kelsey will be sharing best practices for visualizing and sharing data with business partners and colleagues.

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 3:45pm – 4:30pm

Location: Coltrane Lounge

