Learn about Business Intelligence in a Media Company on Friday, March 6!

Chistopher Whitely ‘95 (Literary Studies), Senior Director, Research and Data, with Comcast/Freewheel will speak about his role in business intelligence within this media company, why it’s important, and the power of modern analytics. This will include covering the skills and knowledge sets, both formal and informal, that contribute to a successful career in Business Intelligence (BI), as well as what the regular responsibilities and work of a BI Analyst at a larger media company include.

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 2:45pm – 3:30pm

Location: Hillcrest 103

Click here to RSVP!