Jacob’s Pillow (Dance center, School and Performance space) Summer Internship Opportunities

Summer Festival internships run May 19 through September 3 and are part of a structured program for more than 30 interns from around the world, each working within one of the Pillow’s administrative or production departments. By interning with Jacob’s Pillow during the summer, you join a team of seasoned arts professionals and assist with programs pertaining to the Festival, The School, the Archives, and Community engagement. All internships offer invaluable training and mentorship towards your professional career. Click here to learn more about this amazing opportunity and to apply!

Deadline date: January 26, 2020