Is It Safe to Shoot During Coronavirus? One TV Movie Aimed to Find Out

When Jonathan Bennett — of “Mean Girls” and “Cake Wars” fame — got a call about starring in a TV movie called “Harvest of the Heart,” he was shopping. “I remember the moment the call came in, because I was at Costco buying groceries in safety goggles, an N95 mask, and gloves,” he said.

The call was from a casting director he had worked with before, offering him a part in a movie that was about to begin filming in Oklahoma — he had to ring her back after he got home and had sanitized his phone.

“I was surprised that a movie was starting this early,” Bennett said. “But my big concern was, what are the safety precautions going to be like?”

As production tentatively restarts in North America, that’s the question of the hour: Can it be done safely?

Click here to read the complete article.