Interviewing Workshop – Thursday, April 2 (12:30pm-1:30pm PDT)

Interviewing boils down to 3 core questions: Can you do the job, will you be happy doing the job, and will you be a good fit? Come join CACS advisors Edy Rhodes, Scott Webb, and Elizabeth Bone for this interactive workshop that allows you to practice the answers to these questions while providing some interviewing best practices based on their years of experience. Collectively these advisors have interviewed hundreds of candidates in their previous professional capacities. RSVP to get access to Canvas career management resources including a list of common interview questions and a link to some Ted talks for interview inspiration.

Please RSVP here to receive the Zoom link. This session is open to both undergrad and graduate students.