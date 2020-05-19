Internships/Jobs in Handshake!

Below you will find tips on how to use the Filters to search for opportunities/experiences in Handshake.

-Click on Filters, click on Internships or Jobs, enter Performing and Fine Arts in the Industry section, and click see jobs. You should then sort by expiration date. Click here to see the internship results.

-Click on Filters, click on Internships or Jobs, enter Movies, TV, Music, and click see jobs. You should then sort by expiration date. Click here to see the internship results.

-Click on Filters, click on Internships or Jobs, choose Advertising, Media & PR, Marketing- Brand Management, and Marketing – General under Job Function. You should then click on see jobs. Feel free to sort by expiration date. Click here to see the internship results.

There are Remote opportunities available in Handshake. You could do a keyword search for Remote and click on Part-Time or on Internships.