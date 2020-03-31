Job/Internship Opportunities in Handshake!

Communications Coordinator for Global Architecture Firm

Design Intern – Garfield Group (Deadline date: 3/31 at 11:55pm)

Arts Intern Memphis 2020

Summer 2020 Internship – Power in Place: Women in Politics & Settings of Inspiration

Digital Marketing Internship

CTEC Extremism Investigation Intern

Sotheby’s Summer 2020 Internship Program

News – Coronavirus Reporter

Data Analyst, Daily Caller Video

–Below you will find tips on how to use the Filters to search for opportunities/experiences in Handshake.

-Click on Filters, click on Internship, enter Performing and Fine Arts in the Industry section, and click see jobs. You should then sort by expiration date. Click here to see the results.

-Click on Filters, click on Internship, enter Movies, TV, Music, and click see jobs. You should then sort by expiration date. Click here to see the results.

-Click on Filters, click on Internship, choose Advertising, Media & PR, Marketing- Brand Management, and Marketing – General under Job Function. You should then click on see jobs. Feel free to sort by expiration date. Click here to see the results.

-There are several Remote Part-time Internships available now and during the summer in Handshake. You could do a keyword search for Remote, click on Part-Time, and click on Internships.

You might find great opportunities in handshake that do not specify they are remote. However, they could possibly start as Virtual Internships. If you would like to discuss, please schedule an appointment with me in handshake.