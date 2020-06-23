Instagram Strategies for Artists During COVID-19

Keep your art business strong with an updated Instagram strategy.

It can feel weird to post something that is unrelated to COVID-19 or, more currently, social injustice right now. But, this doesn’t mean you have to completely stop sharing parts of your work and it doesn’t mean you should go silent. Consider changing up your usual social media posts to address issues and share resources and posts. Adjust your messaging, but don’t go silent. Click here for a few ways that you can use your Instagram to engage with your audience right now.