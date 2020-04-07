HubSpot Webinar Event – Tuesday, April 14

HubSpot helps millions of organizations grow better, and we’d love to grow better with you. Our business builds the software and systems that power the world’s small to medium-sized businesses. Our company culture builds connections, careers, and employee growth. How? By creating a workplace that values flexibility, autonomy, and transparency. If that sounds like something you’d like to be part of, we’d love to hear from you.

HubSpot was founded in 2006. We’re headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and we have offices in Dublin (Ireland), Sydney (Australia), Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Singapore, Tokyo (Japan), Berlin (Germany), Paris (France), and Bogotá (Colombia). Click here for the various job opportunities currently posted in handshake.

HubSpot Webinar Event: Grow Your Sales Career After BDR

Join a panel of our sales recruiters at HubSpot to learn more about our sales organization and roles you can explore, especially after starting at HubSpot as either an Inbound Success Coach or a Business Development Representative (BDR) – and learn what your next career move can look like. From this webinar, you’ll be able to: – Learn more about the HubSpot sales organization. – Identify what we look for from top performing BDRs and Account Executives. – Understand the career path in sales at HubSpot and learn more about our Direct and Channel sales teams. Register now using the link above and receive your Zoom link to join our virtual conversation. Unable to make it? Please still register and you’ll be on the list to receive the recording once it is available.

Date: Tuesday, April 14

Time: 5:30pm – 6:30pm EDT

*In addition, we have at least three alums that work at HubSpot. You could connect with them via Midd2Midd!