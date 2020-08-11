How to get organized for an art exhibition (and make galleries love you in the process)

You would think that all of the work in preparing for an exhibition lies in the making of the physical artwork. Nope. That is only one part of the overall exhibition organization machine. Of course, making the work is a huge part of the process (and arguable the most important part) but there are loads of other things that need to be done to make sure that an exhibition runs smoothly. Each artwork needs to be photographed, framed, and catalogued. Certificates of authenticity need to be created and assigned to each piece. The artworks then need to be safely wrapped for delivery to the gallery. Finally, you need to make sure that the gallery has the correct inventory information for each artwork in the show.

