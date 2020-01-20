CCI Career Paths

Explore

Arts, Media, and Communications

Back to the news

Future Now Leadership Talk and Networking event February 5 in NYC


by

Date: Wednesday, February 5
Time: 6:30pm- 8:30pm
Location: The Sheen Center, 18 Bleeker Street, Studio B, NYC

Gabriella Mirabelli, Executive Vice President, Consumer Insights & Brand Strategy, Valence Media, a media company comprised of Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group, Dick Clark Productions, MRC media and stakes in various other media ventures. ​

Gabriella will share about her career journey as an entrepreneur, running an Emmy Award winning creative agency; a fine artist; and podcaster; and her latest leap into a corporate career.

REGISTER NOW
STUDENTS REGISTER FOR FREE until 1/31.
Use password: FN2020

Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.