Entertainment Industry Voices— KS and R: Appetite for social grows as video becomes main course

What is social video and why should you care? It's the video clips your friends and family share on Facebook, the funny prank reel you watched on repeat on YouTube and the newest dance challenge you tried to master on TikTok. These videos have become an increasingly important part of the fabric of entertainment. For some, this content represents an opportunity to reinvent what entertainment means for consumers with companies like Facebook spending over a billion dollars a year on content. The very DNA of social networks have become intertwined with video. Of the three or more hours a day consumers spend on social media, more than half of that time is spent watching videos on these platforms from news and talk shows to music videos and makeup tutorials. Co-authored by Midd alum George Chan '05.