Dow Jones News Fund Journalism Conventions – Deadline date to apply – Sunday, August 30

The Dow Jones News Fund invites college students interested in journalism or working for student media to apply for free registration to attend virtual journalism conventions.

The News Fund will provide free registrations to these upcoming conferences:

Applicants should submit this form, which requires a 500-word essay, resume and contact information for one journalistic reference. Deadline to apply for both is Sunday, Aug. 30 at midnight.

As part of their sponsorship, each student will write about their experience, summarize a panel or interview with a fellow journalist at the convention, which may be published on the News Fund website and social media.