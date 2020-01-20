Career Conversation with Writer, Director and Entrepreneur Ryan Koo ’03 – Wednesday, January 22

Ryan Koo is the writer and director of AMATEUR, a 2018 Netflix Original Film and a Sundance Screenwriters Lab selection. Koo won the Webby Award for Best Drama Series and was named one of Filmmaker Magazine’s 25 New Faces of Film for his web series THE WEST SIDE. He is also the Founder and CEO of the popular filmmaking website No Film School.

Please join us for a Career Conversation with Ryan Koo to discuss his career journey, lessons learned, skills needed to succeed in this business, and advice on how to get started in the industry!

Date: Wednesday, January 22

Time: 1pm-2pm

Location: CCI Library (Adirondack House)

Lunch will be provided!

Click here to RSVP in Handshake!