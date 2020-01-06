Career Conversation with Screen Writer and Television Producer Showrunner Jeff Bushell ’94

Jeff Bushell is a screen writer and television producer showrunner who has written for Jim Carrey, Will Farell, Joaquin Phoenix, Anna Farris, Bernie Mac, James Franco and Kamil Najani. Earlier this year, Jeff sold his spec BAD DOG to Lionsgate with Seth Rogen’s Point Grey producing along with Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios. Jeff also wrote the Black List script RICKY STANICKY which Peter Farrelly is attached to direct as well as Disney’s BEVERLY HILLS CHIHUAHUA. On the television side, he was an Executive Producer/showrunner for Nickelodeon BELLA AND THE BULLDOGS and was the Co-Creator and Showrunner for MARVIN, MARVIN. He also previously served as a Consultant for DRAWN TOGETHER on Comedy Central, and as Executive Story Editor for WHAT I LIKE ABOUT YOU and Story Editor for THE BERNIE MAC SHOW, both on FOX.

Please join us for a Career Conversation with Jeff Bushell on Tuesday, January 21 from 12pm-1pm in the CCI. He will discuss his career journey, lessons learned, skills needed to succeed in this business, and advice on how to get started in the industry!

