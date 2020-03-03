Career Conversation with Academy Award Winner Rodney Rothman’95 (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Rodney Rothman ’95 is a director, writer, and producer who most recently co-wrote and co-directed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. He previously served as a producer or writer on the films 22 Jump Street, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Popstar, and Get Him to the Greek. In television, Rothman was hired as a staff writer at The Late Show with David Letterman when he was 21 years old. At 24, he was promoted to head writer, making him the youngest head writer in the program’s history. While serving as head writer, he was nominated for five Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing for a Variety or Music Program and helped the show win three Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety, Comedy or Musical Program. In addition, Rothman served as a writer and a supervising producer on the series Undeclared and created the HBO comedy pilot $5.15/Hr. along with director Richard Linklater. Rothman is the author of the best-selling nonfiction humor book Early Bird. His writing has also appeared in The New Yorker, GQ, The New York Times, The New York Times Magazine, and McSweeney’s Quarterly. His piece “My Fake Job” was included in The Best American Nonrequired Reading, edited by Dave Eggers.

Rodney will discuss his career journey, lessons learned, skills needed to succeed in the business, and advice on how to get started in the industry!

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 12:30pm – 1:30pm

Location: CCI Library

Lunch will be provided!

