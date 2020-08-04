Brooklyn Book Fest Goes Virtual for 2020

The 15th annual Brooklyn Book Festival, which will take place September 28-October 5 this year, will be held entirely virtually due to pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings.

The festival will launch on September 28 with Bookends, a week-long series of special digital literary events, including LGBTQ- and Latinx-focused events, which will precede the two main days of the festival: Children’s Day, featuring a virtual draw-off competition between cartoonists, on October 3, and Festival Day on October 4. Announced today by festival founders and coproducers Carolyn Greer and Liz Koch, this year’s all-virtual Brooklyn Book Festival will be presented using pre-recorded, live-streamed panel and interview events hosted on the Zoom platform and featuring more than 150 authors participating from around the globe. Click here to learn more about this event!