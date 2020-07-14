Are you a Student or Professional who is Rebranding Disability through Achievement?

Whether it’s as a student, intern, mid-level manager, or high-level executive, individuals with disabilities bring a unique perspective and diverse talents to the world, universities and the workplace each and every day. The Lime Connect ‘In the Limelight‘ video contest aims to highlight that by showcasing how university students and professionals are rebranding disability through achievement.

Help us change the narrative by sharing your story of how you are living, working, and thriving as an individual who happens to have a disability. We’re awarding over $20,000 in cash prizes to the top stories!

Click here to learn more and apply!